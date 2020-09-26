 Skip to main content
Crosetto earns certification
Crosetto earns certification

Jacob Crosetto, city of Reedsburg, has earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk, which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Inc., according to a Sept. 22 press release.

IIMC grants the CMC designation only to those municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements; and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state.

The goal of this global non-profit corporation is to enhance the education opportunities and professional development of its diverse membership. Lifelong learning is necessary for all in local government to keep pace with growing demands and changing needs of the citizens we serve.

