Crotty awarded $1,000 valedictorian scholarship

Jonathan Crawford of Crawford Oil and Propane awards a $1,000 valedictorian scholarship from the company's “Fueling for Success” scholarship program on Sunday to Alexis Crotty, the 2019 valedictorian for Pardeeville High School. Crotty is attending the University of Findlay (Ohio) this fall and plans to major in animal science for pre-vet.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)