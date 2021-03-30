Crystal Grand offers membership program

As the Crystal Grand Music Theatre in Wisconsin Dells continues to navigate through 2021 it is urging loyal customers to join the Fans of the Grand membership program.

The program provides customers with access to discounted presale tickets to every show and exclusive theater updates, members will be publicly acknowledged in the venue and at shows and receive discounts on parking and more.

This membership pays tribute to the impact that 2020 had on live entertainment with a special fee of $20.20 each month for membership perks. For more information, visit crystalgrand.com.