Crystal Grand offers two performances

The Crystal Grand Music Theatre, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells, reopened its doors in July. The next show on the calendar is the Beach Boys at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Limited tickets are still available at crystalgrand.com or call the box office at 608-355-1222.
Wayland with Jaime Fontaine and The Level, EVE TO ADAM and Left of Reason performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 20. General admission tickets are $25.95, $39.95, $150. A special VIP ticket includes premium seating, meet & greet photo, catered appetizers, two free drinks and live pre-show acoustic performance, visit https://crystalgrand.com/event/wayland.