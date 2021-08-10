 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crystal Grand offers two performances
0 Comments

Crystal Grand offers two performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Crystal Grand Music Theatre, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells, reopened its doors in July. The next show on the calendar is the Beach Boys at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Limited tickets are still available at crystalgrand.com or call the box office at 608-355-1222.

Wayland with Jaime Fontaine and The Level, EVE TO ADAM and Left of Reason performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 20. General admission tickets are $25.95, $39.95, $150. A special VIP ticket includes premium seating, meet & greet photo, catered appetizers, two free drinks and live pre-show acoustic performance, visit https://crystalgrand.com/event/wayland.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News