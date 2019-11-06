The Crystal Grand will host an incredible night of Rock and Roll featuring four amazing acts at 7:30 p.m. Nov.16 at the Crystal Grand Music Theatre, 430 W. Munroe Ave, Wisconsin Dells.
The four acts are Scrap Metal All Star Supergroup consisting of Barry Goudreau formerly of Boston, Eric Martin of Mr. Big, Phil Lewis of LA Guns, Janet Gardner: The Voice of Vixen, Ted Poley of Danger Danger; Slaughter; Shallow Side; Mickey Magnum.
This show will celebrate generations of Rock and Roll as well as represent many different bands for a full night of music.
Tickets range from $19.95-$150. To purchase tickets call 608-355-1222, or crystalgrand.com.
