CSD celebrates groundbreaking on school improvements

COLUMBUS — Columbus School District, with partners C.D. Smith Construction and Bray Architects, celebrated a groundbreaking on April 14, a major milestone in the district’s initiative to improve and transform learning opportunities for area students. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held at the elementary school and high school to kick off construction for the additions and renovations.

Marking the first substantial facilities improvement project at Columbus School District since the 1980s, additions totaling 60,000-square-feet and renovations totaling 59,600 square-feet will provide 21st century and STEAM learning opportunities for all students. Columbus Elementary School improvements will result in a “like new” school with a major addition including classrooms, a cafeteria, and new gymnasium and renovations that will touch almost all areas of the existing school.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in August 2022.