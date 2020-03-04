Culver’s restaurants names vice presidents

Two longtime employees of Culver Franchising System, LLC have been promoted to vice president on Feb. 21.

Dale Ballweg, started his career with Culver’s restaurants in 1987, in Sauk City, has been named vice president of operations. In this role, Ballweg will oversee the operations team to help restaurant franchisees grow sales and maintain operational excellence across the system.

Rich Modjeski has been named vice president of franchise services. In this role, he will lead training, project management and guest services teams across the Culver’s restaurant system. Modjeski first came to Culver’s in 2000.