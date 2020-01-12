Curator of Satterlee House to present

HORICON — Lahnie Neu, Horicon Historical Society member and curator of the Satterlee Clark House of Horicon, will speak at the 6:30 p.m. meeting of the Rock River Archaeological Society Wednesday at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. Doors open at 6 p.m. from the public parking lot.

The Satterlee Clark House at 322 Winter St. in Horicon, is an example of Georgian architecture that was started in 1885 and completed in 1863. Satterlee Clark served in the State Senate from 1862-1872 and in the State Assembly in 1873.

Neu will share information about the school house, built in 1884, and moved to the site from the Hustiford area in the 1980s and the shed which now houses blacksmithing and farm equipment.

The Neu family will appear in period dress and there will be artifacts brought for display and discussion.

She also will discuss annual events at the Satterlee Clark House.

Open to the public with refreshments served following the program.

For more information, call Julie Flemming at 920-928-6094.