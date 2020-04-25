Curbside bulk pickup suspended
Curbside bulk pickup suspended

Beaver Dam residents that receive regular solid waste collection services are reminded that Advanced Disposal will not collect any trash/refuse or recycling that is not containerized. All trash/refuse and recycling must be placed in the carts, loose items or bags placed outside the cart will not be collected.

The curbside bulk pick-up is suspended until further notice. Any bulk items left at the curb will be subject to a fine.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 887-4635 or by email through the website at cityofbeaverdam.com.

