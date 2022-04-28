 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Curbside large-item collection starts Monday, May 2

  • 0

City of Beaver Dam residents that receive city provided solid waste collection services, are reminded that curbside large-item collection is scheduled for each resident’s first garbage collection day in May, which is the Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6 collection routes. The next curbside large-item collection will be Oct. 3-7.

Large items are picked up on your regular garbage day only and should be curbside by 7 a.m. It should be out no longer than 24 hours before.

Items include furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpet, countertops, doors, and windows.

Bulk waste, building materials, and excess garbage also may dropped at the drop-off site from 4-7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month and from 8 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month. The truck for this drop-off is located at the intersection of Myrtle Road and Beltline Drive.

For complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items, refer to the Solid Waste Collection Rules at cityofbeaverdam.com, or call the Public Works Garage at 887-4635.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

Fischer is just shy of 1 ½-years-old, a lab/retriever mix brought in after being seen thrown from a vehicle. He has been undergoing treatment …

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…

Dells holds spring clean-up

The city of Wisconsin Dells will hold a spring clean-up May 2-May 6. All items must be placed at curbside or in the alley where possible, by 7…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News