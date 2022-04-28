Curbside large-item collection starts Monday

City of Beaver Dam residents that receive city provided solid waste collection services, are reminded that curbside large-item collection is scheduled for each resident’s first garbage collection day in May, which is the May 2-6 collection routes. The next curbside large-item collection will be Oct. 3-7.

Large items are picked up on your regular garbage day only and should be curbside by 7 a.m. It should be out no longer than 24 hours before.

Items include furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpet, countertops, doors, and windows.

Bulk waste, building materials, and excess garbage also may dropped at the drop-off site from 4-7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month and from 8 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month. The truck for this drop-off is located at the intersection of Myrtle Road and Beltline Drive.

For complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items, refer to the Solid Waste Collection Rules at cityofbeaverdam.com, or call the Public Works Garage at 887-4635.