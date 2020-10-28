Curbside pickup and meeting room reservations now online

Now, it’s easier than ever to schedule a curbside pickup of materials at Reedsburg Public Library, or to book a meeting room for the use of your organization. Two new online scheduling programs allow users to independently initiate these procedures, anytime, anywhere.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reedsburg Public Library has offered curbside pickup of library materials. Typically, users have phoned the library once they were notified that their holds had become “available.” Library staff would then schedule a time for the items to be picked up from a cart outside of the library’s front entrance. Now, a new software program enables users to schedule their own pickup.

Near the top of the library’s homepage, reedsburglibrary.org, follow the prompts for scheduling curbside pickup. Simply enter your library card number, pin number, and choose “book a pickup.” On the next screen choose a half-hour time slot within the next three days to pick up the materials. Library staff checks the online program several times daily to ensure that held items are checked out, and waiting on the curbside cart at the appropriate time. If an individual would like to pick up library materials that are not already “on hold,” he or she may call the library to request them.