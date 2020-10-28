Curbside pickup and meeting room reservations now online

Now, it’s easier than ever to schedule a curbside pickup of materials at Reedsburg Public Library, or to book a meeting room for the use of your organization. Two new online scheduling programs allow users to independently initiate these procedures, anytime, anywhere.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reedsburg Public Library has offered curbside pickup of library materials. Typically, users have phoned the library once they were notified that their holds had become “available.” Library staff would then schedule a time for the items to be picked up from a cart outside of the library’s front entrance. Now, a new software program enables users to schedule their own pickup.
Near the top of the library’s homepage, reedsburglibrary.org, follow the prompts for scheduling curbside pickup. Simply enter your library card number, pin number, and choose “book a pickup.” On the next screen choose a half-hour time slot within the next three days to pick up the materials. Library staff checks the online program several times daily to ensure that held items are checked out, and waiting on the curbside cart at the appropriate time. If an individual would like to pick up library materials that are not already “on hold,” he or she may call the library to request them.
According to Library Director Sue Ann Kucher, “curbside pickup has been so popular with our patrons since March, for both safety and convenience, that we decided to make it a permanent service of the library. The new online system makes it much more feasible for our staff to efficiently handle the requests.”
Meeting room space is similarly better managed through the “Spaces” software program. Formerly, meeting rooms were reserved on a paper form picked up at the library. Now, at the library’s homepage, reedsburglibrary.org, click on “Services” and then “Meeting Rooms” to reserve a time and space.
After choosing a date and time, answer a few brief questions to create an account. You will then be asked to choose any audiovisual equipment or particular tables or chairs that might be needed. When the online reservation is submitted, it is still pending approval. Library staff will send an email in the following days to either confirm or ask for further clarification. Currently the library’s smaller meeting room is available for reservations, and study rooms may be included in the future.
For more information, call 768-READ (7323).
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
