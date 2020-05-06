Curbside pickup open at Kilbourn Public Library

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, will offer curbside pickup of library materials from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday through May 25. Only materials from this library will be loaned.

To request library materials, place holds for items on LinkCat at dellslibrary.org, limit searches to items available at this library. The library will call when items are available to schedule pickup, or call 608-254-2146. All curbside pickup must be scheduled. Items may be returned to the library during pick up hours, place in bins provided.

For assistance, email staff@dellslibrary.org.

All items checked out before April 24 will have a due date of June 1. Standard loan periods will apply to any items checked out using curbside service.