Custofoam Scholarship Scramble raises more than $5,000

The 2019 Custofoam Scholarship Scramble was held on Aug. 29 at Castle Rock Golf Course. The fundraiser raised more than $5,000 and will go towards scholarships and awarded to area graduating seniors who are seeking a career in any construction trade industry. It will help with the cost of a technical education or training program. The next Custofoam Scholarship Scramble will be held Aug. 20, 2020, at the Castle Rock Golf Course.
