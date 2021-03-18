 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CWC STUDENT WINS TWO AWARDS IN VFW ESSAY CONTEST
0 comments

CWC STUDENT WINS TWO AWARDS IN VFW ESSAY CONTEST

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CWC STUDENT WINS TWO AWARDS IN VFW ESSAY CONTEST

Logan Wobschall, left, a junior at Central Wisconsin Christian High School in Waupun, received a third-place monetary award of $125 from Veterans of Foreign Wars District 6 Voice of Democracy chairman Ron Schnorenberg, center, following a first-place monetary award of $100 from Post Junior Vice Commander Glenn Bille and the local VFW Post 6709 essay competition on Saturday.

 LARRY DUER, Contributed

CWC STUDENT WINS TWO AWARDS IN VFW ESSAY CONTEST

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News