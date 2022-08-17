The Board of Directors of Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, Inc. will hold its meeting at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at 1000 Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells. Committee meetings are scheduled prior to the full board meeting and the public may attend.
CWCAC board meeting set
