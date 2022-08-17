 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CWCAC board meeting set

  • 0

The Board of Directors of Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, Inc. will hold its meeting at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at 1000 Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells. Committee meetings are scheduled prior to the full board meeting and the public may attend.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Delgado presents at quilt show

Maday Delgado of Baraboo, will present a one-hour lecture titled “The Art of Curves in Art Quilts” at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, Sept. 8-…

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HORICON — Horicon High School class of 1977 held its 45th reunion on July 30 at Horicon Hills Country Club. Those in attendance were, Steven S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News