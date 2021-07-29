CWCAC Charity Golf Classic is Sept. 2

The 21st annual Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Charity Golf Classic begins with a shotgun start at noon Thursday, Sept. 2 at Trappers Turn, 2955 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells.

The $99 registration fee covers green fees, dinner, a GPS cart, pre-tournament use of the driving range, sleeve of golf balls, a gift certificate in the club’s pro shop, and a goodie bag with items from local businesses. Registration will be limited to the first 120 golfers.

Dinner starts at 5 p.m. with raffle, live auction, and silent auction follow sat 5:30 p.m. Among the great gifts, prizes, and auction items, are autographed sports memorabilia, flat screen TV, and more. All proceeds benefit CWCAC’s area food pantries and homeless programs.

A special CWCAC fundraiser features a raffle for two Ryder Cup tickets for Sept. 26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler. Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $20 and are available at this event or at WCCU Credit Union, Lake Delton, Trappers Turn Pro Shop, and Central Wisconsin Community Action, Wisconsin Dells. Winner will be drawn Sept. 8 at Trappers Turn. Proceeds benefit CWCAC’s area food pantries and homeless programs.

For more information, call 608-254-8353.