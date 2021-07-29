 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CWCAC Charity Golf Classic is Sept. 2
0 Comments

CWCAC Charity Golf Classic is Sept. 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charity Golf Classic

From left, John Rector, Sean Kendall, Jason Rector, Dick Buckminster, participate in the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Charity Golf Classic on June 6, 2019.

 JOY CASPERSON/Contributed

The 21st annual Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Charity Golf Classic begins with a shotgun start at noon Thursday, Sept. 2 at Trappers Turn, 2955 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells.

The $99 registration fee covers green fees, dinner, a GPS cart, pre-tournament use of the driving range, sleeve of golf balls, a gift certificate in the club’s pro shop, and a goodie bag with items from local businesses. Registration will be limited to the first 120 golfers.

Dinner starts at 5 p.m. with raffle, live auction, and silent auction follow sat 5:30 p.m. Among the great gifts, prizes, and auction items, are autographed sports memorabilia, flat screen TV, and more. All proceeds benefit CWCAC’s area food pantries and homeless programs.

A special CWCAC fundraiser features a raffle for two Ryder Cup tickets for Sept. 26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler. Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $20 and are available at this event or at WCCU Credit Union, Lake Delton, Trappers Turn Pro Shop, and Central Wisconsin Community Action, Wisconsin Dells. Winner will be drawn Sept. 8 at Trappers Turn. Proceeds benefit CWCAC’s area food pantries and homeless programs.

For more information, call 608-254-8353.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hill joins MPTC board
Community

Hill joins MPTC board

Steven Hill, of Fond du Lac, was named the newest member of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 12. Hill will serve as a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News