3-D mammography now available at hospital

3-D mammography now available
Gundersen Health System’s Mobile Mammography Coach is now equipped with 3-D mammography, bringing advanced imaging technology to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. A standard digital mammogram provides doctors with a 2-D image of the breast. Sometimes, overlapping layers of tissue can create unclear results or false alarms.
3-D mammography has been shown to
- Reduce the number of patients called back for additional imaging tests, resulting in less anxiety and decreased costs
- Find cancer earlier than standard digital mammography alone, which may result in less aggressive treatment and better outcomes
Most patients who are due for a standard mammogram can elect to have a 3-D mammogram. Medicare covers payment for 3-D mammography. If patients have private insurance, they should ask their insurance company if 3-D mammography is a covered benefit before scheduling an appointment.
For more information and appointments, call 608-489-8230, or visit gundersenhealth.org/3d.