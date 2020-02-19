3-D mammography now available at hospital

3-D mammography now available

Gundersen Health System’s Mobile Mammography Coach is now equipped with 3-D mammography, bringing advanced imaging technology to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. A standard digital mammogram provides doctors with a 2-D image of the breast. Sometimes, overlapping layers of tissue can create unclear results or false alarms.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

3-D mammography has been shown to

Reduce the number of patients called back for additional imaging tests, resulting in less anxiety and decreased costs

Find cancer earlier than standard digital mammography alone, which may result in less aggressive treatment and better outcomes

Most patients who are due for a standard mammogram can elect to have a 3-D mammogram. Medicare covers payment for 3-D mammography. If patients have private insurance, they should ask their insurance company if 3-D mammography is a covered benefit before scheduling an appointment.

For more information and appointments, call 608-489-8230, or visit gundersenhealth.org/3d.