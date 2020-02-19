3-D mammography now available at hospital
0 comments

3-D mammography now available at hospital

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

3-D mammography now available

Gundersen Health System’s Mobile Mammography Coach is now equipped with 3-D mammography, bringing advanced imaging technology to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. A standard digital mammogram provides doctors with a 2-D image of the breast. Sometimes, overlapping layers of tissue can create unclear results or false alarms.

3-D mammography has been shown to

  • Reduce the number of patients called back for additional imaging tests, resulting in less anxiety and decreased costs
  • Find cancer earlier than standard digital mammography alone, which may result in less aggressive treatment and better outcomes

Most patients who are due for a standard mammogram can elect to have a 3-D mammogram. Medicare covers payment for 3-D mammography. If patients have private insurance, they should ask their insurance company if 3-D mammography is a covered benefit before scheduling an appointment.

For more information and appointments, call 608-489-8230, or visit gundersenhealth.org/3d.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News