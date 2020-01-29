3-D mammography now available at Mile Bluff

The 3-D mammography is now available at the Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. This new screening test is the latest advancement in early breast cancer detection. With the new equipment, Mile Bluff is now able to provide stereotactic biopsies. This new equipment was made possible in part by donations from community members and businesses organized by Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, raising more than $61,000.

The 3-D technology provides clear, detailed images, regardless of breast tissue density. The accuracy of the images allows radiologists to detect smaller cancers sooner, and also decreases the chance of false-positive results and call-backs for additional imaging tests. Mile Bluff’s machine, the Senographe Pristina by GE, also offers rounded corners, thinner image detectors and arm rests that promote relaxation and decrease muscle tension.

The Sensory Suite helps reduce discomfort, pain, and anxiety. In the exam room, the environment is mimicked with air infused with light, calming fragrance, as well as soothing videos and photos with relaxing sounds. The nature images have been shown to reduce anxiety and promote calm, while music stimulates the production of stress-relieving chemicals in the body.