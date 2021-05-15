Dahl earns academic award

The Columbus FFA 2021 DeKalb Outstanding Senior award recipient is Hannah Dahl. She is the daughter of Taylor and Sarah Dahl. The award is based on the student’s academic achievement, SAE projects, and FFA involvement. Dahl received the award May 2 at the Columbus FFA Banquet Awards presentation.

She has high academic achievement and a strong SAE project and will pursue a post-secondary education in economics with plans to become involved in agricultural policy. She served as the sentinel and the treasurer for the chapter, helped plan and organize chapter activities and events. She is a positive influence and mentor for the younger members.

Dahl is involved in many co-curricular activities in high school including, National Honor Society, softball, Wisconsin Youth Agriculture Council, FLAG, Interact and Academic Bowl and showed leadership and commitment to the Columbus FFA chapter and members.