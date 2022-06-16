Dahl named Star in Agricultural Placement finalist

Hannah Dahl of the Columbus FFA is a Wisconsin Star in Agricultural Placement finalist. The Star in Agricultural Placement award is given to students that are working in a variety of job opportunities in the agricultural industry.

Dahl started working at the Sassy Cow Creamery, as a store worker, her responsibilities expanded when she was promoted to a shift leader and social media coordinator to include training with the master ice cream maker to assist in the process of making the ice cream.

She just completed her first year at Notre Dame majoring in economics and constitutional studies. After graduation, she hopes to pursue a career in agricultural policy and work with small agri-businesses.

Her parents are Taylor and Sarah Dahl.

