Dahl named to youth council

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski has named Hannah Dahl of Columbus to the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. She will serve a 1-year term, receiving a certificate of completion at the end of service.

The purpose of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase awareness of DATCP's interactions with Wisconsin's agriculture industry. Council members will attend monthly virtual sessions, hearing presentations and engaging in discussion.