Dahlke earns accounting credential

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MBE CPAs, a provider of accounting, tax, consulting and other financial services, announced that manager Katie Dahlke, certified public accountant, completed the certification process with the Institute of Management Accountants to earn the Certified Management Accountant designation which signifies expertise in financial accounting and strategic management.

As a manager, Dahlke offers expertise in QuickBooks and small business consulting. Clients enjoy her down-to-earth personality and say her problem-solving and quick service is invaluable.

A native of Stratford, Dahlke grew up working in her parent’s business which they owned and managed for more than 45 years. After graduating from Lakeland University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, Dahlke joined MBE CPAs at their Wausau location serving clients throughout the state. While working for the company, she obtained her Certified Public Accountant license in January 2019.

Their 9 branch locations in Wisconsin include Baraboo, Loyal, Mauston, Neillsville Reedsburg, Sun Prairie, Tomah, Wausau and Wisconsin Dells-Lake Delton.