Dairy conference raises $84K

Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, also known as Dairy’s Foundation, raised $21,830 during a silent auction held at the Professional Dairy Producers Business Conference on March 16-17 at Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells.

The foundation also kicked off its annual “Plant a Seed, Inspire A Dream” campaign raising $62,780. The competition encourages dairy enthusiasts to contribute funds to one of four teams of dairy leaders vying to raise the most money. Donations to the teams can continue to be made at dairyfoundation.org.

Funds raised through the auction and Plant a Seed campaign directly support the creation of new and sustainable dairy leadership resources and educational programs.

PDPF supports the dairy community by providing funding for programs such as Cornerstone Dairy Academy, Stride Youth Leadership Conference, Financial Literacy for Dairy, Agricultural Community Engagement on-farm twilight meetings, and more. The foundation also awards grants of up to $5,000 for initiatives across the country that fulfill one or more of the foundation’s focus areas. For more information on grant opportunities and other programs, visit dairyfoundation.org.