Dairy grants available

JUNEAU — The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation will award grants of up to $5,000 to recipients developing new dairy-centric programs or initiatives that focus on raising up the next generation of dairy producers, growing and maintaining public trust in the people and products of dairy, and building the skills of producers.
Organizations with a tax status of 501(c)(3) or (5) may apply by June 1. Complete grant information is available at https://dairyfoundation.org/grant-seekers. For more information, call 800-947-7379 or email info@dairyfoundation.org.