Dairy producers elect board at conference

Board members

Dairy producers Ken Feltz, John Haag and Corey Hodorff were reelected to the Professional Dairy Producers Board of Directors during the PDPW Business Conference held March 16-17. Serving as Board advisers are Eric Birschbach of Ag Site Crop Consulting, LLC, Roger Olson of Zinpro Corporation, Kurt Petik of Rabo AgriFinance and Peter Weber of Genex Cooperative. From front, left, Clark, Schultz, Olson, Birschbach, Lippert, Weber, Buttles; back row, Haag, Hodorff, Petik, Weiland, Feltz, Orth.

 PDPW/Contributed

The 2022 Professional Dairy Producers Business Conference brought together more than 1,200 dairy producers and industry professionals and featured nearly 60 speakers during two days of learning, interactive sessions and networking opportunities on March 16-17 at Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells.

Conference attendees were introduced to their 2022-2023 board members, those re-elected were Wisconsin dairy producers Ken Feltz, Feltz Family Farms, Inc, Stevens Point; John Haag, Haag Dairy, LLC, Dane; and Corey Hodorff, Second-Look Holsteins, LLC, Eden.

Other board members include Andy Buttles, Stone-Front Farm, Lancaster; Janet Clark, Vision Aire Farms, LLC, Rosendale; Paul Lippert, Grass Ridge Farm, Pittsville; Steven Orth, Orthland Dairy Farm LLC, Cleveland; Katy Schultz, Tri-Fecta Farms Inc, Fox Lake; and Brady Weiland, Weiland Dairy LLC, Columbus.

Tags

