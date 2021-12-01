Dairy Promotion Committee seeks brunch host farm

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee is in search of a host farm for the 2022 Dodge County Dairy Brunch. The brunch will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Hosts that are willing to open their farms to the public, work with the dairy promotion committee with planning, and want to help educated brunch goers promote on what dairy farming is all about are sought. No farm is too big or too small.