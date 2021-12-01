Dairy Promotion Committee seeks brunch host farm

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee is in search of a host farm for the 2022 Dodge County Dairy Brunch. The brunch will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Hosts that are willing to open their farms to the public, work with the dairy promotion committee with planning, and want to help educated brunch goers promote on what dairy farming is all about are sought. No farm is too big or too small.
The annual event draws more than 1,800 people to the farm. All proceeds go towards dairy promotion programs for local organizations, Dodge County 4-H Clubs and FFA groups in funding dairy promotion needs, an annual scholarship and the Dairy Ambassador program. If a host farm is not found, the committee will hold the brunch at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.
For more information or if interested in hosting the brunch, contact Dairy Ambassador Brenda Conley at 920-625-3691, email dodgecountydairy@gmail.com or visit the Dodge County Dairy Brunch on Facebook.