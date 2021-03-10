 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dairy’s Foundation plans silent auction
comments

Dairy’s Foundation plans silent auction

{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU — The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation – Dairy’s Foundation – will host a public silent auction during the upcoming Professional Dairy Producers Business Conference, March 17-18 at Kalahari Resort Convention Center, Wisconsin Dells. A variety of items, including tickets for sporting events, framed artwork, household and children’s items, athletic tickets, and more, will be on display and available for bidding. The auction will include more than 90 lots.

Funds raised will directly support the work of the foundation’s three primary focus areas, raising up the next generation of professional dairy producers, growing and maintaining public trust in dairy producers and dairy products and building the skills of dairy producers.

Items will be available to view and bid on auction lots from 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, until 1:10 p.m. Thursday, March 18. For more information or to donate, call Janet Keller at 608-345-5405.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mauston vet receives car
Community

Mauston vet receives car

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program, Countryside GM Auto Group and the Nation of Patriots cre…

Mauston vet gets local help
Community

Mauston vet gets local help

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program, Countryside GM Auto Group and the Nation of Patriots cre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News