Dairy’s Foundation plans silent auction

JUNEAU — The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation – Dairy’s Foundation – will host a public silent auction during the upcoming Professional Dairy Producers Business Conference, March 17-18 at Kalahari Resort Convention Center, Wisconsin Dells. A variety of items, including tickets for sporting events, framed artwork, household and children’s items, athletic tickets, and more, will be on display and available for bidding. The auction will include more than 90 lots.

Funds raised will directly support the work of the foundation’s three primary focus areas, raising up the next generation of professional dairy producers, growing and maintaining public trust in dairy producers and dairy products and building the skills of dairy producers.

Items will be available to view and bid on auction lots from 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, until 1:10 p.m. Thursday, March 18. For more information or to donate, call Janet Keller at 608-345-5405.