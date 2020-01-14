Dairy Talk on youngstock planned

JUNEAU — Area dairy producers and service providers may attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County for the first in a series of Dodge Dairy Talk meetings from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Trenton Town Hall, N10584 Jersey Road, Fox Lake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This free meeting will discuss Youngstock with featured speakers, Dr. Jennifer Van Os, UW-Madison, Department of Dairy Science, assistant professor and extension specialist and Dr. Noah Litherland, Vita Plus Dairy, youngstock specialist.

Van Os will present “Raising calves in groups for growth performance, animal welfare, and consumer acceptance” and Litherland will present “How do your calves measure up?”

For more information and to pre-register, call Amanda Young at 920-386-3790. Future meetings will focus on nutrition, genetics, reproduction, milk quality, and more.