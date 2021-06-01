Dalton-native retires after 32 years of active-duty service

On May 25, Air Force Maj. Gen. Allan Day, a Dalton-native, retired after 32 years of active-duty service.

Day’s last two years as the Defense Logistics Agency’s director of logistics operations and the commander for joint regional combat support have been marked by trials he believes have made his directorate – and the entire agency – stronger.

Day oversaw more than $3.5 billion in pandemic support to the military services and federal agencies such as the Department of Health & Human Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency. Remote work also thrust him into a new environment of long-distance leadership in which he worked to maintain steady, open communications without sacrificing the informal conversations that previously kept employees engaged and connected.

During Operation Allied Force in 1999, he became the senior logistician for the 344th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron.

Commissioned from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Day began his military career as a chemist in the Materials Directorate at Wright Laboratories on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and in 1996 cross-trained into aircraft maintenance with the Broadening Experience Special Tour program.