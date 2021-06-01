Dalton-native retires after 32 years of active-duty service
On May 25, Air Force Maj. Gen. Allan Day, a Dalton-native, retired after 32 years of active-duty service.
Day’s last two years as the Defense Logistics Agency’s director of logistics operations and the commander for joint regional combat support have been marked by trials he believes have made his directorate – and the entire agency – stronger.
Day oversaw more than $3.5 billion in pandemic support to the military services and federal agencies such as the Department of Health & Human Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency. Remote work also thrust him into a new environment of long-distance leadership in which he worked to maintain steady, open communications without sacrificing the informal conversations that previously kept employees engaged and connected.
During Operation Allied Force in 1999, he became the senior logistician for the 344th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron.
Commissioned from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Day began his military career as a chemist in the Materials Directorate at Wright Laboratories on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and in 1996 cross-trained into aircraft maintenance with the Broadening Experience Special Tour program.
After subsequent assignments as a maintenance officer at units like the 389th Fighter Squadron and 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, he worked at the Pentagon as deputy chief and then chief of the Weapons Division on the Secretary of the Air Force’s acquisition staff. He led DLA Aviation from March 2015 to June 2017.
The birth of his second child made him reconsider the long hours he immersed himself in work and the sacrifices his wife made managing the household singlehandedly. Day, married to Barb for nearly 31 years and now a father of six and grandfather of five, remembers the challenges of going from just one child to two.
After retiring, Day plans to pursue his interest in digital transformation, which captured his imagination while earning a doctorate’s degree in organizational leadership from Regent University.
Day will retire in Dayton, Ohio, where he is refurbishing an 1850s house and barn with the dream of giving hands-on training to others wanting to work with wood and metal. The dream will help him carry on the legacy of two influential men in his life: his father, William Day, who taught him the satisfaction of building, growing and learning, and Bob Gottlied, a master craftsman who taught Day the joys of making sawdust and turning flaws into features.