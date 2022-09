Friends of Devil's Lake State Park will host the final performance of the Summer Music Series featuring Dan Walkner & Friends playing the "Foundations of Roots Rock" from 2:45-4:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 on the Northshore.

Wrenclaw is a Wisconsin original - blending country harmonies and slithery slide guitars, to create a down-home, backwoods soul shakedown. He digs deep in gospel, delta, and back-country roots to create captivating moods.

All are welcome to attend this free event.