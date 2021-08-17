Dance Now! renews safety certification

Dance Now! Studios has renewed its certification by Youth Protection Advocates in Dance. The certification marks the studio’s commitment to keeping kids happy, healthy and safe in dance. This is the third certification that needs to be recertified every 2 years.

YPAD is the nation’s only dance certification program focusing on both safety and wellness for dance students. To earn the designation, studios must complete two training tracks. The first track centers on dance safety and educational best practices. It focuses on background checks, CPR and first aid, abuse awareness and prevention, injury prevention and response, and safety and emergency preparedness. The second focuses on the wellness and development of youth dancers and covers social media, social media safety, today’s dance culture, developmentally appropriate artistry, body image, nutrition, disordered eating, bullying, and conflict resolution. Only studios that complete both tracks are eligible for certification.