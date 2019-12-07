Dance students perform in ‘The Nutcracker’

Beaver Dam’s Dance Now! students auditioned and were to perform in “The Nutcracker. Pictured, from left, Deanna Feil, Kayleigh Krohn, Raeanna Colvin, Sevanna Fairbank and Madi Ladron. Feil, Krohn and Ladron will perform with Dance Wisconsin at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14, and at 2 p.m., Dec. 14, at the Wisconsin Union Theater in Madison. Colvin and Fairbank will perform with the Madison Ballet Company in multiple shows through Dec. 28.
