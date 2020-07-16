Dance studio hosts recital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Revita Dance Studio, in Westfield and Portage, has continued to invest in creative solutions to service its students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. During the stay at home order, an online platform allowing students to take their regular dance classes was offered.

In June, the dance studio hosted a series of virtual recitals for each individual dance class. Students arrived in costumes and makeup at the scheduled time and family members gathered in their homes to watch the performances

On June 27, a Red Carpet Recital Experience was held while maintaining safe social distancing. Staff members wore face coverings and sanitized the studio between family visits. Dancers walked the Red Carpet, had their photos taken, and performed their recital piece for their families live in-studio. For information on summer classes for kids ages 3 and older, visit revitadancestudio.com.