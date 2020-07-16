Dance studio hosts recital
0 comments

Dance studio hosts recital

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Julia Witkowski

Julia Witkowski performs at the Revita Dance Studion Red Carpet Recital Experience on June 27.

 REVITA DANCE STUDIO Contributed

Revita Dance Studio, in Westfield and Portage, has continued to invest in creative solutions to service its students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. During the stay at home order, an online platform allowing students to take their regular dance classes was offered.

In June, the dance studio hosted a series of virtual recitals for each individual dance class. Students arrived in costumes and makeup at the scheduled time and family members gathered in their homes to watch the performances

On June 27, a Red Carpet Recital Experience was held while maintaining safe social distancing. Staff members wore face coverings and sanitized the studio between family visits. Dancers walked the Red Carpet, had their photos taken, and performed their recital piece for their families live in-studio. For information on summer classes for kids ages 3 and older, visit revitadancestudio.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daniels graduates war college
Community

Daniels graduates war college

Lt. Col. Josephine Daniels, Wisconsin Army National Guard, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with a…

Ticket on sale at River Arts
Community

Ticket on sale at River Arts

Tickets for River Arts Inc.’s 2020-21 season are on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. July 17 at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, 105 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News