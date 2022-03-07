 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DANCE TEAM EARNS AWARDS

The recreational team dancers from Laura’s School of Dance participated in the Rainbow National Dance Competition, held March 5, in Green Bay. The group has an average age of 7-years-old and received platinum level awards, a best costume award, a judges choice award and third overall at the competition. From left, Charolette Sienkowski, Natalie Moll, Maisie Ramirez, Lennon Rostad, Miliany Lopez, Jocelyn Pitzen, Briella Syverson, Angie Bastien, Abby Olson, Elody Boos, Brilynn Buzzell.

 LAURA GENOROD/Contributed

