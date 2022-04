The Free Congregation of Sauk County and Indivisible Sauk Prairie will host Danc'n the Night Away with DJ Jake Foster from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Park Hall, 307 Polk St. in Sauk City.

A suggested donation of $10 at the door and profits from beer, soda, bottled water and snack purchases will go to Ukrainian relief efforts.

Open to all ages, I.D. required for alcoholic beverages. Park Hall is mask optional and is handicap accessible.

For more information, call 608-963-8451.