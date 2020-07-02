Dangerous hot weather forecast

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sauk County Public Health & Emergency Management encourages residents to prepare for the continued extreme hot weather expected. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s starting Friday with dew points in the high 60s for the next several days, leading to high humidity and a potentially dangerous heat index. Nighttime lows are forecast to be in high 60s, so little cooling at night will occur.

General symptoms of heat exhaustion include fainting, rash, fatigue and nausea. Skin may become clammy and moist or hot and dry. The onset of heat stroke can be rapid and may progress to life-threatening illness within minutes. If heat-related symptoms appear, immediate actions should be taken to reduce body temperature.

The following actions are recommended when temperatures are above 90 degrees: