Dangerous hot weather forecast

Sauk County Public Health & Emergency Management encourages residents to prepare for the continued extreme hot weather expected. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s starting Friday with dew points in the high 60s for the next several days, leading to high humidity and a potentially dangerous heat index. Nighttime lows are forecast to be in high 60s, so little cooling at night will occur.
General symptoms of heat exhaustion include fainting, rash, fatigue and nausea. Skin may become clammy and moist or hot and dry. The onset of heat stroke can be rapid and may progress to life-threatening illness within minutes. If heat-related symptoms appear, immediate actions should be taken to reduce body temperature.
The following actions are recommended when temperatures are above 90 degrees:
- Drink more fluids during hot weather to avoid dehydration. Rapid weight loss may be a sign of dehydration.
- Spend the hottest part of the day in a cool, preferably air-conditioned place
- Do not plan strenuous activities during the warmest part of the day.
- Use fans to increase ventilation unless temperatures exceed 90° degrees at which point fans become ineffective in reducing heat-related illness.
- Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath to reduce body temperatures, wet clothing also has a cooling effect.
- Make frequent checks on the status of elderly or ill relatives or neighbors and move them to an air-conditioned environment during the hottest part of the day.
- Make sure animals have cover from the sun and have plenty of water available; do not leave animals outside for long periods of time.
- Do not leave people or pets in vehicles.
For more information, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate/heat.htm.
Cooling centers are available during normal business hours in Sauk County until further notice.
In Baraboo from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Sauk County Courthouse, 510 Broadway. Courthouse will be closed Friday.
In Reedsburg, 24 hours a day at the Reedsburg Police Department, 200 S. Park St.; from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St.
Six feet social distancing and mask wearing is recommended.
