Sauk County Public Health & Emergency Management is encouraging residents to prepare for the continued extreme hot weather that is expected. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s starting Thursday with dew points in the 70s through the weekend. Nighttime lows are forecast to be in the 70s so little cooling at night will occur. These types of weather conditions can be extremely dangerous to humans and animals.
Cooling centers will be available starting Wednesday, July 17 during normal business hours in Sauk County at the following locations until further notice.
Baraboo
- Baraboo Public Library, 230 Fourth Ave., from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Cooling centers for the Big Top Parade on Saturday, July 20 will be at:
- Baraboo Fire Station, 135 Fourth St.
- Sauk County West Square Building basement, 505 Broadway
- Civic Center, 124 Second St.
Prairie du Sac
- Ruth Culver Community Library, 540 Water St., from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Reedsburg
- Reedsburg Police Department, 200 S. Park St., 24 hours a day
- Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
General symptoms of heat exhaustion include fainting, rash, fatigue and nausea. Skin may become clammy and moist or hot and dry. The onset of heat stroke can be rapid and may progress to life-threatening illness within minutes. If heat-related symptoms appear, immediate actions should be taken to reduce body temperature.
The following actions are recommended when temperatures are above 90 degrees:
- Drink more fluids during hot weather to avoid dehydration. Rapid weight loss may be a sign of dehydration.
- Spend the hottest part of the day in a cool, preferably air-conditioned place.
- Do not plan strenuous activities during the warmest part of the day.
- Use fans to increase ventilation unless temperatures exceed 90 degrees.
- Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath to reduce body temperatures. In addition, wet clothing has a cooling effect.
- Make frequent checks on the status of elderly or ill relatives or neighbors and move them to an air-conditioned environment during the hottest part of the day.
- Make sure animals have cover from the sun and have plenty of water available.
For more information on heat-related health concerns, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate/heat.htm.
