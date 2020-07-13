Daniels graduates war college

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lt. Col. Josephine Daniels, Wisconsin Army National Guard, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with a master's degree in strategic studies on July 24.

A native of Pardeeville, she graduated summa cum laude from Midwestern State University in 2002 with a bachelor of business administration; majoring in economics. She now serves on the Joint Staff for the Wisconsin National Guard as deputy director for domestic operations J3 at the Joint Force Headquarters in Madison.

The U.S. Army War College’s two-year distance education curriculum educates and develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as senior foreign military officers and civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies, to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.