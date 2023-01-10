 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DANIELS TAKES THIRD PLACE

  • 0
DANIELS TAKES THIRD PLACE

Weston fifth grade student Ayla Daniels was the 2022 third place winner in the Hartje Tire Service Holiday Coloring Contest. Ayla was presented with a $25 prepaid Visa gift card at the beginning of the Elementary Winter Sing program along with a $100 donation for Weston School. From left, Jason Meyer, Weston Elementary; Daniels; Connie Hartje, Hartje Tire.

 CONNIE HARTJE

DANIELS TAKES THIRD PLACE

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Chloe and Hilton

PETS OF WEEK: Chloe and Hilton

Chloe is a 5-year-old large mixed breed dog, surrendered when her owner moved and was not able to take her. She’s a gentle giant, a sweet girl…

Tribute band to perform

Tribute band to perform

The Four C Notes, the Midwest’s only tribute recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will perform at 2 p.m. Saturd…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News