DANIELS TAKES THIRD PLACE

Weston fifth grade student Ayla Daniels was the 2022 third place winner in the Hartje Tire Service Holiday Coloring Contest. Ayla was presented with a $25 prepaid Visa gift card at the beginning of the Elementary Winter Sing program along with a $100 donation for Weston School. From left, Jason Meyer, Weston Elementary; Daniels; Connie Hartje, Hartje Tire.