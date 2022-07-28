 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAR Chapter elects new officers

The Wau Bun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on July 16 and elected officers. Officers serving include, Sara Reindl, regent; Helen Rawson, vice regent; Sherry Bornick, treasurer; Kimberley Sweeney, recording secretary; Rebecca Garay, chaplain; Valerine Jenkins Becks, registrar.

Valerine Jenkins Becks received her 50-Year Membership pin and certificate and is still actively involved in the chapter and will continue her role as registrar.

For more information on membership, the next meeting is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Portage Public Library.

