DAR Chapter elects new officers

The Wau Bun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on July 16 and elected officers. Officers serving include, Sara Reindl, regent; Helen Rawson, vice regent; Sherry Bornick, treasurer; Kimberley Sweeney, recording secretary; Rebecca Garay, chaplain; Valerine Jenkins Becks, registrar.

Valerine Jenkins Becks received her 50-Year Membership pin and certificate and is still actively involved in the chapter and will continue her role as registrar.

For more information on membership, the next meeting is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Portage Public Library.