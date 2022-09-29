DAR donates $1K to veterans

On Sept. 21, members of the Fay-Robinson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution donated $1,000 each to the Columbia County and Sauk County Veteran’s Services Offices, benefitting the Veterans Care Trust Fund, a non-profit established in 1988, by three Sauk County veterans with the specific goal and purpose of serving veterans in need in Sauk County.

The funds were raised from the auction of a metallic battle-worn American flag donated to the chapter and will be used for emergency assistance vouchers for food, shelter, heating fuel, medical services for needy veterans, spouses or surviving spouses, minor or dependent children, or needy dependent parents of veterans entitled to aid. Funds received in the past have also helped pay rent, been used for hotel rooms, and a cleaning service for a veteran whose apartment needed to be cleaned to avoid eviction.