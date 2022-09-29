DAR donates $1K to veterans

On Sept. 21, members of the Fay-Robinson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution donated $1,000 each to the Columbia County and Sauk County Veteran’s Services Offices, benefitting the Veterans Care Trust Fund, a non-profit established in 1988, by three Sauk County veterans with the specific goal and purpose of serving veterans in need in Sauk County.

The funds were raised from the auction of a metallic battle-worn American flag donated to the chapter. Betsy Grant, Fay-Robinson Chapter regent, and chapter members made bags of comfort items for homeless veterans in Sauk County in December 2021.

The funds will be used for vehicles for veterans, mental health screening, and business initiatives to help set up veterans for making an income. The employer of one of the other members of the chapter made an anonymous matching donation to the Sauk County gift of $1,000.

For more information, visit dar.org.