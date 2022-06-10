 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAR honors veterans on Memorial Day

The Wau Bun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, from left, Rebecca Garay, Helen Rawson, Fern Bessac, Sherrill Booth, Sara Reindl, Sherry Bornick, Michelle Abler, Judy Mason at the May 30 Memorial Day Tribute at Old Fort Winnebago Cemetery.

The Wau Bun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution host a Memorial Day Tribute on May 30 at the Old Fort Winnebago Cemetery. The outdoor program honored all military service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country. Participants remembered the past by placing wreaths on the markers of the Unknown Soldier and the Revolutionary War soldiers.

They also handed out awards to the local DAR Good Citizen, Sam Horn, a Portage High School graduate, and Outstanding Students in American History, Rusch Elementary winners, Renten Quinn, Mitchell Wood, Shawn Rogge, Uriah Wroblewski; St. Mary’s, Cash Radkiewicz, Kate Stevenson; St. John’s, Noralynn Zieroth, Emma Hoppmann; Lewiston Elementary, Anna Considine, Liam Seiler; John Muir Elementary, Liam Curtis, Adi Torlak, Kiba Gray, Mikayla Bovre; Bartles Middle School, Alex Hartwig, Aidyn Peterson, Abby Ryan; Portage Senior High School, William Files, Jana Blau, Haydn Augustine, Greta Shortreed, Ella Denure.

