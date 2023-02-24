The Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution owns and operates the Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters in Portage, which will open for the season on May 15.

The society seeks an executive director for the property to assist with management and operations, development, and promotions and programming. Potential candidates should email fwqapplications@gmail.com with a letter of interest.

The society continues to raise funds through its “Dress A Soldier” fundraiser, grant and foundation applications, and general donations. Giving levels vary to virtually support a soldier’s hat for $10, gloves and a scarf for $25, boots for $50, or a coat for $100 or greater. Donations made for this virtual winter wear are tax deductible, visit fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org, and click “donate.”

Phase III of the log and chinking replacement on the historic cabin will begin around May 1, as deteriorated tamarack logs and Portland cement is repaired where possible or replaced. The tamarack logs were grown five years ago in northern Wisconsin, specifically for this project.

For more information, visit dar.org or contact state regent Sandra Snow at snow4wsdar@gmail.com or 608-844-9545.