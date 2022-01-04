DAR hosts wreath ceremonies at 6 area cemeteries

The Fay-Robinson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, one of about 3,000 participants in the Wreaths Across America program and ceremony on Dec. 18, 2021.

The chapter placed 207 wreaths in six cemeteries within their chapter’s founding in Reedsburg: Greenwood, St. Peter, St. John Evangelical Lutheran, and Calvary Cemeteries in Reedsburg, Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, and the Bear Valley Cemetery in Lone Rock.

Among chapter members, friends, veterans, families, scouts, Heritage girls, and service-minded students, were members of the HoChunk Nation. The descendants of veteran Johnny WhiteCloud placed a wreath on his grave at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. A former Vietnam-era Marine, he was born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. His parents were from the Otoe-Creek-Seminole-Iowa tribes. A well-known fact about him was his claim as a world champion fancy dancer. In his dancing career, he won three world championships at the Ponca Powwow of Oklahoma and five national championships between 1966 and 1972.

The Bear Valley Cemetery was added to the list of sponsored locations this year since many of the oldest veteran burials no longer have family members living to care for their graves.