 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DAR presents VFW Auxiliary with flag

  • 0

Members of the Fay-Robinson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will attend the 9:30 a.m. Wednesday meeting of the VFW Auxiliary Post 1916 at Marty’s Steakhouse in the Voyageur Inn, 200 Viking Drive, Reedsburg, to present the Metallic Battle-worn American flag. They are the winners of the Sept. 10 drawing for the flag.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News