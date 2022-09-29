DAR presents VFW Auxiliary with flag

Members of the Fay-Robinson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will attend the 9:30 a.m. Wednesday meeting of the VFW Auxiliary Post 1916 at Marty’s Steakhouse in the Voyageur Inn, 200 Viking Drive, Reedsburg, to present the Metallic Battle-worn American flag. They are the winners of the Sept. 10 drawing for the flag.