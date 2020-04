Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recognized David Vander Schaaf as a top-producer nationwide and honored him with the coveted CENTURY 21 Centurion Producer Award for Individual Sales Production. Century 21 Affiliated is a full-service brokerage located at 201 Eighth Avenue, Suite 2, Baraboo, and specializes in Residential and Commercial real estate.