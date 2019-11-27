{{featured_button_text}}
Davis named November student of the month

On Nov. 13, the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club presented Olivia Davis, a Sauk Prairie High School senior, with the November Student of the Month Award. She is the daughter of Scott and Rita Davis. Troy Talford, agriculture teacher at SPHS nominated her. Pictured, from left, are Shane Been, Scott Davis, Rita Davis, Olivia Davis, Roxi Maier, Troy Talford.

 SPOC/Contributed

