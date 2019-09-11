LAKE DELTON — A three-day Harvest Hoedown Festival and Dance is planned for Friday through Sunday to benefit Baraboo River Equine-Assisted Therapies Inc. at Broken Bottle Winery and Wisconsin Dells CraftMall and Antique Mall, S2269 Timothy Lane, Lake Delton.
The festival celebrates the history and cultural significance of agriculture and the harvest season in Wisconsin. The festival starts with a vendor show on Friday with arts, crafts and retail vendors from around the state.
There will be live performances throughout the day Saturday with musicians, performers, a historical tractor display, wood carving demonstrations, historical presentations from the Sauk County Historical Society and Badger Ammunition Museum, wine talk and tastings by Broken Bottle Winery, games and activities for kids, and from 6-8 p.m., a free Hoedown Dance.
You have free articles remaining.
Sunday morning kicks off with a Cowboy Church service at 9 a.m. and live musical performances throughout the day.
Admission is free and proceeds from food and beverage sales help support Baraboo River Equine-Assisted Therapies Inc., a nonprofit therapeutic horseback riding center in Baraboo.
For more information, call Christine Singer at 6085042299, email info@barabooriverequineassistedtherapies.org or visit barabooriverequineassistedtherapies.org/harvest-hoedown-festival.html.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)